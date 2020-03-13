World 13.3.2020 07:10 am

Everest shut down after Nepal suspends permits over virus

AFP
Everest shut down after Nepal suspends permits over virus

This photo taken on April 27, 2019 shows an aerial view of Mount Everest (centre R) taken during a flight from Nepal to Bhutan. (Photo by Sarah LAI / AFP)

Nepal has halted climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas. It has confirmed one case of coronavirus.

Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest over the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the world’s biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side.

Nepal has halted climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation told AFP.

The Himalayan country earns millions of dollars a year from Everest permits.

“The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analysing the global scenario over the coming month,” Bhattarai said.

Last year’s spring window saw a record 885 people summit Everest, 644 of them from Nepal and 241 from the northern flank in Tibet.

The traffic-clogged season saw 11 deaths on the mountain, with at least four blamed on overcrowding.

Everest attracts hundreds of mountaineers from all over the world each spring, when a window of good weather opens up between late April and the end of May, prompting a rush for the summit.

Nepal has so far confirmed only one case of coronavirus.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fans barred from Jaguares Super Rugby game over virus 13.3.2020
China, US spar over origin of coronavirus 13.3.2020
Justin Trudeau’s wife positive for new coronavirus 13.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business PIC and Sekunjalo: a bizarre, value-destroying relationship

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health Mkhize speaks out against fake news: Being black is not a defence

Health How SA bungled Spanish flu in 1918 and 300,000 died. Are we repeating history?


today in print

Read Today's edition