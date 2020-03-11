World 11.3.2020 05:21 pm

Fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

AFP
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives to the court room with members of his legal team for another day of his sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison by a New York judge on Wednesday, two weeks after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Judge James Burke ignored the pleas of Weinstein’s defence team to give their client the minimum of five years behind bars.

Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree on February 24, in a verdict hailed by the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein faced up to 29 years in prison. The ex-Hollywood titan was taken from the notorious Rikers Island jail to the Manhattan criminal court.

Seven men and five women convicted him of raping ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and of forcibly performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

Mann, 34, and Haleyi, 42, delivered impact statements in court.

Weinstein was cleared of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, as well as rape in the first degree.

Prosecutors called on Judge James Burke to issue a lengthy jail term, saying Weinstein engaged in a “lifetime of abuse” and had shown “a total lack of remorse” for his actions.

In a pre-sentencing letter, the prosecution asked Burke to consider 36 other sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein dating back to the 1970s that were not part of the trial.

“He has consistently advanced his own sordid desires and fixations over the well-being of others,” lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon wrote.

“He has exhibited an attitude of superiority and complete lack of compassion for his fellow man.”

In its own memo, Weinstein’s team pleaded for the minimum sentence, suggesting Burke should take into account their client’s achievements as a multiple-Oscar winner.

“His life story, his accomplishments, and struggles are simply remarkable and should not be disregarded in total because of the jury’s verdict,” the lawyers wrote.

They said anything longer than five years would mean a de facto life sentence for Weinstein, who turns 68 next week.

The lawyers also cited the father-of-five’s children, the youngest two of which are under ten years old.

Weinstein is expected to be incarcerated outside New York City and will likely later be taken to Los Angeles where he faces other sex crimes charges.

