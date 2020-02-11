World 11.2.2020 07:13 am

Tracking the global spread of the coronavirus

Hong Kong medical personnel wearing protective suits walk in a residential estate after two people in the block were confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus, according to local newspaper reports (AFP Photo/Anthony WALLACE)

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 460 infections reported in nearly 30 places. Over 42,600 people are infected China.

The new coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has killed more than 1,000 people and spread around the world.

Here are the areas where 2019-nCoV, the virus’s provisional scientific designation, has been confirmed:

CHINA

As of Tuesday, more than 42,600 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 1,016 who have died in China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

The fatalities include a US citizen — believed to be the first confirmed death of a foreigner.

ASIA-PACIFIC

Cruise ship Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan: 135

Singapore: 45

Hong Kong: 42, including one death

Thailand: 32

South Korea: 28

Japan: 25

Taiwan: 18

Malaysia: 18

Australia: 15

Vietnam: 14

Macau: 10

India: 3

Philippines: 3, including one death

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

NORTH AMERICA

United States: 12

Canada: 7

EUROPE

Germany: 14

France: 11

Britain: 8

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Finland: 1

Sweden: 1

Belgium: 1

MIDDLE EAST

United Arab Emirates: 8

