World 2.2.2020 05:50 pm

Police shoot man in London after ‘terrorist-related’ stabbings

AFP
Police shoot man in London after ‘terrorist-related’ stabbings

British police patrol through Trafalgar Square in central London on May 23, 2017 a day after a deadly terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured in Britain's deadliest terror attack in over a decade after a suspected suicide bomber targeted fans leaving a concert of US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester. British police on Tuesday named the suspected attacker behind the Manchester concert bombing as Salman Abedi, but declined to give any further details. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

Unverified footage posted to social media showed armed police officers surrounding a man lying on the ground on Streatham High Road.

British police on Sunday said they had shot a man in Streatham, in south London, after several people were stabbed in a suspected “terrorist-related” incident.

“A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham,” London’s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

“At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.

“The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

It was not immediately clear what condition the man and those stabbed were in.

London’s Ambulance Service said it had “a number of resources” attending the incident on Streatham High Road in the largely residential neighbourhood.

Unverified footage posted to social media purporting to capture some of the incident showed armed police officers surrounding a man lying on the ground on Streatham High Road.

They then abruptly moved away, urging onlookers to move back, as other emergency vehicles arrived at the scene.

Britain has seen a spate of terrorist attacks in recent years.

In the most recent incident on November 29, 2019, convicted terrorist Usman Khan killed two people before being shot dead by police on London Bridge.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Policeman and security guard gunned down in ‘hit-like’ shooting in Tembisa 1.2.2020
Pregnant Eastern Cape woman loses baby after being shot in stomach by robbers 30.1.2020
Khehla Sitole calls for manhunt after SAPS captain murdered 24.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

food and drink Locusts boiled, baked or dried? Kuwait serves up a swarm

Africa Stampede for ‘holy oil’ kills twenty in Tanzanian church

Politics ‘They will try everything they can,’ says Mkhwebane as she fights her removal

Politics Mokgalapa to resign as Tshwane mayor

Travel The Garden Route is a true South African beauty


today in print

Read Today's edition