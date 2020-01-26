NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said there were no survivors from the morning crash on a hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles.

The helicopter was described as a Sikorsky S-76, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

TMZ was the first US outlet to report that Bryant was among the fatalities. The NBA icon’s death was later confirmed by ESPN and Variety citing unidentified sources.

Breaking: Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash, officials confirm pic.twitter.com/SL8pFElK4f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2020

The crash came only hours after the 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion in a career that began in 1996 and lasted until his retirement in 2016.

He also was a two-time Olympic gold medalist, helping spark the US squad of NBA stars to titles in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 at London.

'The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to be’ – Kobe Bryant. ???? pic.twitter.com/AVCU4Rc2Dj — ???????????? ???????????????? ???? (@TheEuropeanLad) January 26, 2020

The Rest of the season will most definitely be dedicated to the ???? Kobe Bryant ! #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/ZMN54U6sGq — Overtime Heroics (@OTHeroics1) January 26, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.