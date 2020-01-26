Africa 26.1.2020 03:22 pm

Lassa fever kills 29 in Nigeria

AFP
Lassa fever kills 29 in Nigeria

The rat pack by Charlie Hamilton James, from the UK, won the photographer first prize in the Urban Wildlife category. Lighting his shot to blend with the glow of the street lights and operating his kit remotely, the photographer realised this intimate street-level view of the brown rats of Pearl Street, in New York’s Lower Manhattan.

The virus is spread by contact with rat faeces or urine.

Nigerian health authorities have announced stepped-up emergency measures to tackle a rise in Lassa fever cases after 29 people died this month.

“As at 24th of January 2020, 195 confirmed cases and 29 deaths had been reported in 11 states,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a statement Saturday.

A national emergency operations centre had been activated to coordinate the response “to the increasing number of Lassa fever cases” across the country.

Endemic to Nigeria, Lassa fever belongs to the same family as the Ebola and Marburg viruses, but is much less deadly.

The virus is spread by contact with rat faeces or urine. It starts with fever and can, in worst case scenarios, lead to severe bleeding and organ failure.

Nigeria declared an outbreak of Lassa fever a year ago and around 170 people died from the virus in 2019.

The number of cases usually climbs in January due to weather conditions during the dry season.

Almost 90 percent of the recent confirmed cases have been in Edo, Ondo and Ebonyi states in southern Nigeria, but their have also been deaths in the north.

The NCDC said that compared to the same period last year the fatality rate had dropped from 23.4 percent to 14.8 percent.

It encouraged Nigerians to “practise good hygiene and take measures to protect themselves and their families”.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with a population of some 200 million, has five laboratories with the capability to diagnose Lassa fever.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nigerian military clears thousands from Lagos waterfront 21.1.2020
Seven killed in Nigeria jihadist attack on Christmas eve 25.12.2019
Nigeria frees former top official accused of graft 25.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Man handed eight life sentences for robbery, rape and kidnapping

Environment South African conservationist in Australia to help rescue teams treat burnt animals

Crime Murdered KZN businesswoman was kind, smart – shocked lawyer who helped her in harassment case

Courts Aggett’s girlfriend tells of cops trying to run her ‘off the road’

Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth


today in print

Read Today's edition