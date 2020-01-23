World 23.1.2020 08:16 am

Ten missing after migrant boat capsizes off Indonesia

AFP
Ten missing after migrant boat capsizes off Indonesia

File image for illustration: iStock

The wooden vessel, which was bound for neighbouring Malaysia, began taking on water when it was inundated by high waves on Tuesday evening.

Ten people were missing after a boat carrying 20 migrant workers capsized off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island, a search and rescue official said Thursday.

The wooden vessel, which was bound for neighbouring Malaysia, began taking on water when it was inundated by high waves on Tuesday evening.

“There were 20 people on board — 10 of them were rescued while 10 others are still missing,” local search and rescue official Leni Tadika told Metro TV Thursday.

The rescued workers, who wore life vests, were spotted by fishermen on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the passengers were illegal migrants.

Indonesians regularly make the perilous crossing to Malaysia in search of work, often as construction and palm oil plantation workers.

Boat accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of some 17,000 islands, due to lax safety standards.

In recent years, dozens of Indonesian migrant workers have disappeared in such accidents.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Green Scorpions foil alleged plot to smuggle 342kg of lion bones to Malaysia 4.10.2019
Indian rescuers search for 39 missing after boat accident 16.9.2019
12 dead, dozens missing in India boat accident 15.9.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

Government Stop interfering at SOEs, Ramaphosa instructs party leaders

Breaking News Moya Phosa passes away after illness, stroke

Africa Angola vows to bring back billionaire Dos Santos over graft claims

Government SA is not dysfunctional, says Ramaphosa in first 2020 letter to the nation


today in print

Read Today's edition