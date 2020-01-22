Prince Harry leaves for Canada to begin new life with Meghan and Archie

Prince Harry will soon be reunited with his wife, Meghan, and baby Archie.

The 35-year-old royal reportedly boarded a flight to Vancouver on Monday evening after his royal engagement at the Africa Investment Summit in London, according to E! News.

This will most likely be one of Harry’s last royal engagements, the Evening Standard reports.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly returned to Canada earlier this month and was spotted taking eight-month-old Archie and her dogs for a walk in the woods, Daily Mail reports.

This comes after Prince Harry has been in endless meetings with members of the royal family amid him and Meghan’s plans to step back from their official duties.

After talks with the Duke of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth released a statement to address the pair’s exit.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I’m pleased that together we’ve found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the statement read.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family.

“I recognise the challenges they’ve experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I’m particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

“It’s my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life,” she went on to say.

During a charity dinner on Sunday night, the Duke of Sussex also addressed his royal exit, Channel24 reports.

“Before I begin, I can only imagine what you’ve heard or perhaps read in the past few weeks,” he said during his speech.

“So, I want you to hear the truth from me as much as I can share. Not as a prince, or a duke, but as Harry. The same person that many of you have watched grow up in the past 35 years.

“The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change.

“I’ve grown up feeling supported from so many of you and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms, as you saw me find the love and happiness that I’d hoped for all my life.”

“The decision that I’ve made for my wife and I to step back isn’t one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges.

“And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you,” he said.

“It has been our privilege to serve you and we will continue to live a life of service.”

