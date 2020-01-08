World 8.1.2020 03:49 pm

Iraq president and speaker condemn Iran missile strikes

AFP
Iraq president and speaker condemn Iran missile strikes

An image grab from footage obtained from the state-run Iran Press news agency on January 8, 2020 allegedly shows rockets launched from the Islamic republic against the US military base in Ein-al Asad in Iraq the prevous night. AFP PHOTO / HO / IRAN PRESS

Iran launched the missiles early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq last week.

Iraq’s President Barham Saleh on Wednesday condemned Iran’s missile strikes on Iraqi bases where US and other foreign troops are based, saying he feared “dangerous developments” in the region.

“We denounce the Iranian missile bombing that hit military installations on Iraqi territory and renew our rejection of the repeated violation of state sovereignty and the transformation of Iraq into a battlefield for warring sides,” his office said in a statement.

The speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Mohammed al-Halbusi, on Wednesday condemned a salvo of retaliatory Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US-led troops as a “violation of Iraqi sovereignty”.

Halbusi, the most senior Sunni Arab in Iraq’s confessional power-sharing system, called for urgent measures to stop Iraq being turned into a proxy battlefield for outside powers, including Shiite Iran.

“While we condemn the Iranian violation of Iraqi sovereignty at dawn today… we confirm our absolute refusal to the conflicting parties to use the Iraqi arena to settle scores,” he said.

