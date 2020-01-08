US-Iran war will spill into Africa, says Credo Mutwa in prediction

Well-known traditional healer Credo Mutwa has received praise on social media after an old video of his prediction on what is currently happening between Iran and the USA resurfaced.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran at two military bases in Iraq on Wednesday.

“Assessment of casualties and damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” Trump said on social media.

The Middle Eastern country launched the missiles in retaliation following a US drone strike on a Baghdad airport that killed Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani last week.

According to Mutwa’s prediction, this is only the beginning.

The video, shot in 1993, has left people horrified after Mutwa predicted this would also affect Africans, in a war “bloodier” than one which was fought against former Iraq president Saddam Hussein.

Mutwa said: “A great Middle Eastern nation, I think it is Iran, will go all out to acquire atomic power. Iran will buy terrible substances from China, substances by which you can create atomic power station, substances by which you can also create atomic bombs.

“I think there is a ship in the ocean, it is an old and ugly vessel which should have been sunk long ago and it is taking some radioactive substance to Iran. One of the containers will overheat and the ship will sink in the Indian ocean. At first, the world will not be told about the sinking of this ship. Millions of fish will drift towards the beaches of India.

“Starving people in India and nearby areas will eat this fish and die. That’s how people will know of the ship. The media will discover that many organisations took part in covering up the sinking. Many parts of the world people will start eating up each other. In the coast of Yemen and India shall be found people who will die because they have eaten other people who have eaten the contaminated fish. The violence and warfare will spread, not only in the middle east, but also throughout North Africa.”

The traditional healer foretold the fall of former president Thabo Mbeki and the 9/11 attacks in the US.

