Disasters 7.1.2020 11:41 am

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits off Puerto Rico – USGS

AFP
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits off Puerto Rico – USGS

A woman passes by a house damaged by a 5.8 earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020. / AFP / Ricardo ARDUENGO

Tuesday’s quake was the strongest of a series of tremors that have shaken the island since December 28, topping Monday’s 5.8 quake.

A strong earthquake struck off the south of Puerto Rico early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, the latest in a series of tremors that have shaken the island since December 28.

The shallow 6.5 magnitude quake struck 13.6 kilometres south of the city of Ponce, USGS said, revising down its initial reading of 6.6.

The quake struck just off the US territory’s southern Caribbean coastline at 4.24am local time (8.24am GMT).

Local news sites reported an electricity blackout following the earthquake.

On social media, people in Puerto Rico wrote of being shaken awake by the force of the quake.

One woman on Twitter said she had been “wrenched from sleep”, adding: “Everybody is awake and scared all over.”

An alert issued by the Tsunami Warning Center immediately following the earthquake was later cancelled.

Tuesday’s quake was the strongest of a series of tremors that have shaken the island since December 28, topping Monday’s 5.8 quake.

That earthquake toppled houses and caused power outages, but there were no reports of casualties.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Afghanistan and Pakistan jolted by strong 6.1 quake: USGS 20.12.2019
Forty dead as families pulled from Albania earthquake rubble 28.11.2019
Nine dead, 600 injured as powerful earthquake jolts Albania 26.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Eskom is hiding inefficiencies, maladministration from court – Nersa

Education Matric performers who triumphed against the odds

General Terrorists ‘likely to try carry out attacks in SA’

World Trump warns Iran of ‘major retaliation,’ threatens sanctions on Iraq

General Eskom’s plan to spend R1.8bn in bonuses a ‘slap’ in consumers’ faces – unions


today in print

Read Today's edition