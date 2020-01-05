World 5.1.2020 11:00 am

US compared to Nazis, Isis after Trump tweets about destroying cultural sites in Iran

Daniel Friedman
US President Donald Trump. AFP/File/NICHOLAS KAMM

A tweet from the US president boasting about how much the country has spent on military equipment has also inspired outrage.

While already infamous for his tweets, US President Donald Trump has been met with outrage after revealing that the US is purposefully targeting cultural sites in Iran.

“We have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level [and] important to Iran [and] the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD” he tweeted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Some have responded with comparisons to Nazi Germany. During World War II the Germans under Hitler often destroyed or looted sites of cultural significance. Others have added a comparison to Isis and other Islamist terrorist groups. Isis is known for the deliberate destruction and theft of cultural sites or items belonging to their religious or ideological enemies.

Later on Sunday morning, another tweet in which the US president boast’s about his country’s military might has also been met with outrage.

“The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way… and without hesitation!” he tweeted.

Many on Twitter responded negatively to what was seen as a lack of diplomacy or sensitivity on the part of the US president.

Trump has long warned that he would pull US troops out of what he called the “endless wars” in the Middle East.

But there are fears Trump may have just laid the groundwork for a new conflict, after ordering the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

A US air strike near Baghdad airport on Friday killed Soleimani, the deputy commander of an Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary group and several others.

Now, armed groups have pledged to avenge the deaths and all US citizens are being urged to leave Iraq immediately.

The Pentagon is sending an extra 3,000 troops to the Middle East in case of reprisal attacks.

(Background reporting, Al Jazeera)

