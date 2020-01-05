World 5.1.2020 10:08 am

WATCH: Is Trump taking the US into a new Gulf war?

Al Jazeera
In this file photo taken on October 21, 2019 US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House in Washington, DC. Picture: Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Armed groups have pledged to avenge the deaths of Qassem Soleimani and others, with all US citizens being urged to leave Iraq immediately.

United States President Donald Trump has long warned that he would pull US troops out of what he called the “endless wars” in the Middle East.

But there are fears Trump may have just laid the groundwork for a new conflict. He ordered the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

A US air strike near Baghdad airport on Friday killed Soleimani, the deputy commander of an Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary group and several others.

Now, armed groups have pledged to avenge the deaths and all US citizens are being urged to leave Iraq immediately.

The Pentagon is sending an extra 3,000 troops to the Middle East in case of reprisal attacks

Presenter: Halla Mohieddeen

Guests:
  • Hillary Mann Leverett – CEO of political risk consultancy Stratega and a former US diplomat
  • Andreas Krieg – Assistant professor in Defence Studies at King’s College London and co-author of Surrogate Warfare: The Transformation of War in the Twenty-First Century
  • Adolfo Franco – Republican strategist and former adviser to Senator John McCain

