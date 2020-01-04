World 4.1.2020 01:31 pm

BLF condemns ‘terrorist attack’ that led to death of ‘global martyr’ Soleimani

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama briefs media at BLF Head Office in Johannesburg, 11 November 2018, on why BLF calls for 5 Whites for every 1 Black life and an announcement of steps to be taken to ensure self defence. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The party believes the late Soleimani embodied ‘the essence of the spirit of Land or Death!’

Deregistered radical leftist political party Black First Land First (BLF) has released a statement condemning what it refers to as “the terrorist attack on the people of Iran by the war mongering imperialist United States of America (USA).

“The assassination of the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, is nothing but a declaration of war, a scare tactic.

“BLF regards Soleimani as a global martyr of all the oppressed people of the world. We are inspired by his commitment to fight to the end and spare nothing in the quest for the liberation of his people.

“BLF draws inspiration from his dedication to his motherland and his people. Soleimani embodies the essence of the spirit of Land or Death!,” the statement says, in reference to one of the party’s slogans.

“His death in the battlefield, is the death that all revolutionaries aspire for. Nothing is higher service than such sacrifice to the liberation of the people.

“We salute a fine soldier for peace and justice,” the statement concludes.

On Friday, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor called for calm in the wake of a US airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

In a statement, her department said the South African government was alarmed by the escalating tension in Iraq, which has far-reaching ramifications for the Middle East as well as international peace and security.

“It is crucial for all sides to remain calm and desist from taking any further action that will exacerbate the already fragile situation,” said Pandor.

“South Africa emphasises its principled view that conflicts should be resolved through political dialogue rather than resorting to the use of force.”

Department spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said South Africa had reaffirmed the statement of the UN Security Council last month in which its members “called for maximum restraint and urged all to refrain from violence or the destruction of critical infrastructure”.

He added South Africa reiterated the council’s support for the “independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and prosperity of Iraq”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

