Video footage of angry Pope Francis slapping woman’s hand away goes viral

A video clip of a visibly annoyed Pope Francis pulling himself away from a woman who tried to take his hand and pull him towards her, slapping her hand twice in the process, is currently causing a stir online.

The clip was taken at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican City on New Year’s Eve. The Pope can be seen happily greeting several pilgrims, turning away from the crowd after reaching out to greet a child.

Then, a woman can be seen abruptly taking hold of the Pope’s hand and attempting to speak to him, which appears to have hurt the Pope and causes him to angrily slap her hand away.

The clip has divided Twitter, with some defending the Pope’s reaction and others expressing the view that the pontiff should have shown more restraint.

PEEVED PONTIFF: Pope Francis does not look happy after a woman grabbed his arm during a walkabout at the Vatican. https://t.co/IdatXCfkT2 pic.twitter.com/SBbgJB5j6I — ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2020

#Pope Francis slapped this woman's hand away after she pulled him towards her. pic.twitter.com/6C2cfE85gH — euronews (@euronews) January 1, 2020

Maybe 2020 is the right time to realize that Pope Francis, like any other pope, is just a regular human like the rest of us. https://t.co/reL8uQiI1X — Ridvan Aydemir | Apostate Prophet (@ApostateRidvan) January 1, 2020

I agree. Not very Christian to keep grabbing someone when they obviously find that unwelcome. I'm with the Pope on this one. https://t.co/aI3yo5TzAT — Patrick O'Flynn (@oflynnsocial) January 1, 2020

The Pope should've controlled his temper. His conducts are supposed to be examples to people. — Yuda Zona Obon (@santayuda_) January 1, 2020

He's the Pope, he's level of restraint should be exemplary… Yes, she did cross the line — #Blessed (@WTFizWTF) January 1, 2020

I would have listened to that woman. If he as a Pope can't listen to the pain of others, it's better he stopped being a pope.

Simple logic – If you act too ordinary, better be ordinary, why become the Pope? As human like any of us" Then why live a life of a celebrity? — Manish Bishoyee (@manishbishoyee) January 1, 2020

