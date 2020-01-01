World 1.1.2020 12:52 pm

Video footage of angry Pope Francis slapping woman’s hand away goes viral

Citizen reporter
Video footage of angry Pope Francis slapping woman’s hand away goes viral

AFP/Tiziana FABI

The pope was visibly upset after a woman accosted him in a crowd and attempted to pull him towards her.

A video clip of a visibly annoyed Pope Francis pulling himself away from a woman who tried to take his hand and pull him towards her, slapping her hand twice in the process, is currently causing a stir online.

The clip was taken at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican City on New Year’s Eve. The Pope can be seen happily greeting several pilgrims, turning away from the crowd after reaching out to greet a child.

Then, a woman can be seen abruptly taking hold of the Pope’s hand and attempting to speak to him, which appears to have hurt the Pope and causes him to angrily slap her hand away.

The clip has divided Twitter, with some defending the Pope’s reaction and others expressing the view that the pontiff should have shown more restraint.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Elderly woman left injured in Pretoria robbery 29.12.2019
Two killed in Umhlanga shooting 28.12.2019
Pope’s Christmas message appeals for peace in global flashpoints 25.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials Here’s cheers to everything better

Local News Dark new year for some in Soweto as Eskom gets tough

Business News MTN reviews US terror charge but insists ‘we did nothing wrong’

Local News Pretoria Zoo mourns death of 26-year-old black rhino Mbani

World US strikes on pro-Iran group in Iraq kill 25, sparking anger


today in print

Read Today's edition