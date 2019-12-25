Africa 25.12.2019 01:56 pm

Pope decries conflicts, ‘extremist’ attacks in Africa

AFP
Pope decries conflicts, ‘extremist’ attacks in Africa

Pope Francis has warned anyone expecting a quick fix to sex abuse by clerics that "the problem of abuse will continue". AFP/Tiziana FABI

The pope prayed for those who suffer because of violence.

Pope Francis used his Christmas message to denounce attacks on Christians in Africa and prayed for victims of conflict, natural disasters and disease in the world’s poorest continent.

The pontiff urged “comfort to those who are persecuted for their religious faith, especially missionaries and members of the faithful who have been kidnapped, and to the victims of attacks by extremist groups, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria.”

The pope prayed for those “who suffer because of violence natural disasters or outbreaks of disease” as well as migrants undertaking a perilous and potentially deadly sea crossing to Europe to seek a better life.

“It is injustice that makes them cross deserts and seas that become cemeteries,” he said in his “Urbi et Orbi” (To the City and the World) message at the Vatican.

“It is injustice that forces them to ensure unspeakable forms of abuse, enslavement of every kind and torture in inhumane detention camps. It is injustice that turns them away from places where they might have hope for a dignified life, but instead find themselves before walls of indifference.”

Pope Francis also focused on the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, plagued by insecurity for a quarter of a century due to the presence of dozens of local and foreign armed groups.

“May (Jesus Christ) bring peace to those living in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, torn by continuing conflicts,” the 83-year-old pontiff said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nigeria frees former top official accused of graft 25.12.2019
Pope Francis lifts ‘pontifical secret’ for sex abuse cases 17.12.2019
Malema’s dream of a united Africa will not happen in our lifetime – analyst 17.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle A peek into 2020 – what the stars foretell

Editor's Blog Chiefs: Catch us if… Sundowns (cuts in): hold my beer…

Celebrities Video of Khaya Mthethwa opening up about his marriage surfaces

Columns Our top Google searches of the decade were just plain embarrassing

Crime Manhunt launched for cop killers in KZN


today in print

Read Today's edition