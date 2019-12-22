News 22.12.2019 06:03 pm

Fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies aged 86: family

Fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies aged 86: family

Ungaro retired from fashion in 2004.

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, who described himself as a “sensual obsessive”, has died in Paris at the age of 86, his family told AFP on Sunday.

Ungaro, who retired from fashion in 2004, died on Saturday after two years in a “weakened” state of health, a family member told AFP.

He was born in southern France in 1933 to a family of Italian immigrants, and moved to Paris in 1956, where he was trained by Spanish designer Cristobal Balenciaga.

