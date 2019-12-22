Fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies aged 86: family

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, who described himself as a “sensual obsessive”, has died in Paris at the age of 86, his family told AFP on Sunday.

Ungaro, who retired from fashion in 2004, died on Saturday after two years in a “weakened” state of health, a family member told AFP.

He was born in southern France in 1933 to a family of Italian immigrants, and moved to Paris in 1956, where he was trained by Spanish designer Cristobal Balenciaga.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.