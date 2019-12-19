Eish! 19.12.2019 03:14 pm

US government lists Wakanda as a global ‘trade partner’

Citizen reporter
US government lists Wakanda as a global ‘trade partner’

Wakanda, from Marvel's Black Panther. Picture: Movie Still (Marvel Studios).

Black Panther’s technologically advanced African home showed up on a US government website and had people scratching their heads.

Did the United States government list the fictional country of Wakanda as a trade partner?

The short answer is “yes and no.”

BBC News reported that a USDA spokesperson said the Kingdom of Wakanda was added to its list of free-trade partners by accident during a staff test.

The so-called accident even went so far as to include a detailed list of goods that the two nations apparently traded in their online tariff tracker, including ducks, donkeys and dairy cows.

A New York-based software engineer named Francis Tseng spotted the listing while looking up agricultural tariffs for a fellowship he was applying for.

According to an unidentified USDA spokesman, the online listing, which was meant to have been removed much earlier, has since been removed.

Wakanda is the fictional East African country that exists in the Marvel Universe and serves as the home of the superhero Black Panther. It was first mentioned/conceptualised in comic books in the late 1960s.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
African Union wants to create real-life Wakanda in Zimbabwe and Zambia 14.1.2019
How ‘Black Panther’ made African aesthetics fashionable 21.11.2018
Black Panther’s sister Shuri gets own comic book 18.7.2018


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


today in print

Read Today's edition