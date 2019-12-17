World 17.12.2019 08:43 pm

US tech giants sued over DRC cobalt mine child labor deaths

AFP
US tech giants sued over DRC cobalt mine child labor deaths

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 23, 2016 a child and a woman break rocks extracted from a cobalt mine at a copper quarry and cobalt pit in Lubumbashi. Picture: JUNIOR KANNAH / AFP

Apple, Google’s parent company Alphabet, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla are the defendants and the case was submitted by the International Rights Advocates campaign group.

Five US tech giants including Apple, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet have been named in a lawsuit over the death of child laborers in cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Impoverished but mineral-rich DR Congo is the world’s largest producer of the rare metal, which is crucial for making batteries used in mobile phones and electric vehicles.

The case was lodged on Sunday in the name of 14 unidentified victims, who are members of the families of children killed in tunnel collapses, as well as children maimed as they worked.

It lists Apple, Google’s parent company Alphabet, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla as defendants and was submitted by the International Rights Advocates (IRA) campaign group to a Washington tribunal.

A boom in the technological sector has led to a huge increase in the demand for cobalt, IRA wrote in its statement, adding the tech companies were aware the DR Congo’s mining sector relies on children.

Child miners work for $2-3 a day “under stone age conditions for paltry wages and at immense personal risk”, it said.

BMW along with German chemical giant BASF and Samsung announced a joint project to ensure “responsible” cobalt mining in DR Congo earlier this year.

The mining industry has said it wants to adopt standards of good governance to improve working conditions.

The London Metal Exchange, the global center for trading in industrial metals, recently adopted new ethical standards to ensure better traceability of raw materials, including cobalt.

And earlier this year, the World Gold Council issued “Responsible Gold Mining Principles”, although the guidance is non-binding.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Google, Microsoft improve tech accessibility in time for the International Day of Disabled Persons 5.12.2019
Apple announces the most powerful MacBook ever created 14.11.2019
Apple’s AR headset and glasses are still years away 12.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees

General Escaped Shiraaz Mohamed ‘got help at Turkish border’

Government Ramaphosa tells SA what ‘true reconciliation’ is all about

Personal Finance How to make R1m out of R100K on stocks in just two years – but it’s risky

Government How SA has squeezed options for migrants over 25 years


today in print

Read Today's edition