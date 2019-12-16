For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
World 16.12.2019 10:41 am
WATCH: Baby lions and leopard rescued from poachers
Indonesian police say they have arrested two men suspected of being part of a ring that poaches and trades in endangered animals and seized from them several lion and leopard cubs and dozens of turtles.
