WATCH: Zozibini Tunzi wins Miss Universe 2019

South Africa is set to be in celebration mode once again after Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe 2019.

The news broke in the early hours of Monday morning after Tunzi emerged victoriously from Sunday evening’s glittering pageant.

Various South Africans stayed awake through the night to watch a live stream of the show and got the hashtag #zoziformissuniverse trending along with the various other viewers throughout the globe who decided that she should take the crown.

The crowd has gone crazy for last two responses and they don’t even know her. It’s not her home crowd. She has won their hearts too. Zozibini is taking this. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) December 9, 2019

If zozibini doesn't win this….she was robbed point blank…..here I said it…..she mopped the floor…#missuniversesouthafrica — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) December 9, 2019

CMO of Rain South Africa caught the fateful moment Tunzi’s win was announced by the show’s host Steve Harvey.

Yeeess! Zozibini has taken it! Miss Universe 2019.

SA got the crown in 2017, runner up in 2018 and we regain in 2019! Congratulations Tolokazi, Dlangamandla, Zulu, Mchenge! #MissUniverse2019 @zozitunzi pic.twitter.com/ZHmo2o2czc — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) December 9, 2019

LOOK: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray places the crown on her successor, #MissUniverse2019 Zozibini Tunzi. pic.twitter.com/3u2AAWAH2q — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) December 9, 2019

Our hearts are swelling with pride. You have represented South Africa with elegance, integrity and authenticity. We are so proud of you, @ZoziTunzi. South Africa, meet your new Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi! #MissUniverseSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/RK8sCw1y76 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) December 9, 2019

#MissUniverse2019 Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa's answer to the question: What is the most important thing we should teach young girls today? 'Leadership. We should be teaching these young girls to take up space. Nothing is more important than taking up space in the society' — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) December 9, 2019

