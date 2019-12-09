Breaking News 9.12.2019 05:16 am

WATCH: Zozibini Tunzi wins Miss Universe 2019

Kaunda Selisho
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi crowned #MissUniverse2019 | Image: Twitter

She was crowned during the prestigious ceremony in Atlanta in the United States.

South Africa is set to be in celebration mode once again after Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe 2019.

The news broke in the early hours of Monday morning after Tunzi emerged victoriously from Sunday evening’s glittering pageant.

Various South Africans stayed awake through the night to watch a live stream of the show and got the hashtag #zoziformissuniverse trending along with the various other viewers throughout the globe who decided that she should take the crown.

CMO of Rain South Africa caught the fateful moment Tunzi’s win was announced by the show’s host Steve Harvey.

WATCH: Social media ‘touched’ as Miss SA is told ‘you’re going back to SA’

