Two killed in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbour base shooting: official

A US sailor fatally shot two people and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before committing suicide, an official said.

The two people killed were Department of Defense civilian employees, while a third civilian was wounded but “in stable condition at (an) area hospital,” the official told AFP.

The shooter has been identified as a male U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to the USS Columbia (SSN 771). The incident took place at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the shipyard’s Dry Docks 2 and 3. The base is no longer in lockdown. 4/5 — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

