Two killed in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbour base shooting: official

AFP
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Image: Twitter/@JointBasePHH

A US sailor fatally shot two people and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before committing suicide.

A US sailor fatally shot two people and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before committing suicide, an official said.

The two people killed were Department of Defense civilian employees, while a third civilian was wounded but “in stable condition at (an) area hospital,” the official told AFP.

