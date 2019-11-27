Queen Elizabeth reportedly cancels Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday party

The Prince Andrew scandal continues – Her Majesty has reportedly cancelled the Duke of York’s birthday bash, which was set to take place in February, after his interview with the BBC last week, a source recently told The Times.

According to the publication, the 93-year-old monarch will be arranging an intimate dinner instead.

This comes after the Prince’s controversial interview with the BBC, which the Queen reportedly didn’t sanction in advance, Daily Mail reports.

“The Queen didn’t give her approval. The fact that notion has somehow been put about has aggrieved people in the [royal] households,” a royal insider revealed.

“Andrew had a son-to-mother conversation, letting her know that he was planning to address the controversy, but without going into any details. What should’ve happened was the full palace process.”

Prince Andrew has since released a statement saying that he’ll be stepping down from all his public duties.

“It has become clear to me over the past few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I’m proud to support,” he said in a statement.

“Therefore, I’ve asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.

