Prince Andrew forced to leave Buckingham Palace amid sexual misconduct scandal

Amid the ongoing sexual misconduct scandal, Prince Andrew has been forced to move his office out of Buckingham Palace, reports The Times.

He did much of his work for his private charity group Pitch there, according to E! News, and a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace has said, “The Duke will continue to work on Pitch and will look at how he takes this forward outside of his public duties, and outside of Buckingham Palace.

“We recognise there will be a period of time while this transition takes place,” they said.

The move comes days after the Duke of York announced that he would be stepping back from royal duties for the time being, noting the “major disruption” his interview with BBC caused.

On 16 November, BBC News Night aired an explosive interview in which Prince Andrew discussed claims made by Virginia Roberts that when she was seventeen, she was acquired by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions.

His Royal Highness vehemently denied all allegations levied at him.

Critics have deemed the interview “disastrous”, and His Royal Highness has been dealing with the fallout ever since.

He’s been asked to step down as chancellor and patron of universities and various charities he represents while lawyers for the victims of Epstein have urged the prince to come forward and cooperate in finding the truth.

US lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents five women allegedly assaulted by Epstein said, “We believe that nobody is above the law and that everybody should have to answer questions if they have relevant information – and he clearly does have relevant information.”

