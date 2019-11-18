Dozens of Hong Kong protesters make daring campus breakout

Dozens of Hong Kong protesters escaped a two-day police siege at a campus late Monday by shimmying down a rope from a bridge to awaiting motorbikes in a dramatic and perilous breakout that followed a renewed warning by Beijing of a possible intervention to end the crisis engulfing the city.

Clashes rumbled throughout the day between protesters and police who had threatened to use deadly force to dislodge activists holed-up in the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU).

The university siege has become a battle of wills between Hong Kong’s stretched police force and the constantly-innovating protest movement.

Late Monday dozens of black-clad protesters used a rope to slither down several metres on to a motorway below where they were picked up by waiting motorbike riders.

In an apparently coordinated effort, thousands of Hong Kongers streamed towards the PolyU campus to break the siege, as clashes simultaneously raged with police nearby in Kowloon.

It was not immediately clear how many protesters remained inside PolyU.

Monday’s events were part of a new phase of violence and drama that began last week and has led to chaos throughout the city of 7.5 million people, with schools closed, train lines disrupted and major roads blocked by barricades.

China has refused to budge on any of the protesters’ demands and warned it will not tolerate dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

Chinese soldiers briefly appearing on Hong Kong’s streets over the weekend supposedly to clean up debris fuelled concerns it could intervene militarily.

China’s ambassador to Britain upped the ante on Monday.

“The Hong Kong government is trying very hard to put the situation under control,” Liu Xiaoming said.

“But if the situation becomes uncontrollable, the central government would certainly not sit on our hands and watch. We have enough resolution and power to end the unrest.”

Earlier, police made dozens of arrests as protesters made a dash for it – sometimes beating people with batons as they held them on the ground.

“Other than coming out to surrender I don’t see any viable option for them,” Cheuk Hau-yip, police commander of Kowloon West, told a press conference, before the daring breakout.

The area has been designated a ‘riot’ zone – a charge of rioting carries up to 10 years in prison – and Cheuk reiterated that police will use “live rounds” against protesters if faced with deadly weapons.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.