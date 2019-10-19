World 19.10.2019 05:42 pm

France says new Brexit delay ‘in nobody’s interest’

AFP
France says new Brexit delay ‘in nobody’s interest’

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacting as Britain's main opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn speaks in response to his speech to introduce a motion for an early parliamentary general election in the House of Commons in London on September 9, 2019. - AFP PHOTO / PRU

The United Kingdom’s parliament has approved a proposal forcing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request a three-month Brexit extension from the European Union.

France said on Saturday that any new delay in Britain’s departure from the EU was “in nobody’s interest” after British MPs postponed a decision on a new Brexit deal.

“An agreement has been negotiated. It is now up to the British parliament to say whether it accepts or rejects it,” the French presidency said.

Parliament voted by 322 votes to 306 in favour of an amendment effectively calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit extension to avoid a no-deal departure on October 31.

French President Emmanuel Macron had said on Thursday, when the deal was sealed between Johnson and the EU in Brussels, that he was “reasonably confident” it would be approved by British lawmakers.

“I think the October 31 date should be respected. I don’t think that new deadlines should be given. We need to end these negotiations and get on with negotiating the future relationship,” he said on Friday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Boris Johnson faces uphill battle to pass Brexit deal 18.10.2019
Brexit deal reached between the UK and the EU 17.10.2019
Almost R750m spent on MPs’ housing over the past 10 years 15.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition