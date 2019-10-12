World 12.10.2019 06:19 am

US can punish transactions done in dollars

Eric Naki
US can punish transactions done in dollars

In this file photo taken on October 3, 2019 US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, for Florida. / AFP / Jim WATSON

Under the Electronic Code of Federal Regulations, in order to avoid violations, banks and firms have to comply with many laws.

The United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) can punish any individual or company that violates the US economic sanctions against a country, company or individual on which sanctions had been imposed by the US government, if the transactions involved were done in US dollars or through the US banks.

It is considered a violation to transact in the US currency, for instance, with countries such as Iran, Cuba and others subjected to blanket US sanctions.

Under the Electronic Code of Federal Regulations, in order to avoid violations, banks and firms have to comply with many laws. Those include the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the Trading With the Enemy Act, the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act and other statutes administered or enforced by Ofac.

The office also deals with presidential executive orders. According to an article published by Masuda Funai on Lexology.com, even for companies that utilise non-US banks, the possibility of US banks’ involvement in US dollar transactions is very high, since banks maintain foreign currency in accounts with “corresponding” banks in the country of that currency’s issuance.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
US sanctions against Guptas ‘might have embarrassed Ramaphosa’ 12.10.2019
Guptas will have more difficulty doing business in US, internationally – US Treasury 11.10.2019
Iran says US sanctions rupture ‘path to diplomacy’ 25.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition