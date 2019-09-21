Thousands take to Egypt’s streets demanding Sisi’s resignation

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have marched in cities across Egypt to demand the resignation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators chanting “rise up, fear not, Sisi must go” and “the people demand the regime’s fall” on Friday.

Protests were reported in the capital Cairo, the second-biggest city of Alexandria and Suez.

Officers in civilian uniforms confronted the demonstrators who tried approaching Tahrir Square in Cairo.

The demonstrations came after Egyptian businessman and actor Mohamed Ali accused President el-Sisi of corruption and called on people to take to the streets and demand the leader be removed.

“If el-Sisi does not announce his resignation by Thursday, then the Egyptian people will come out to the squares on Friday in protest,” Ali said in a video posted on Tuesday.

Translation: “Rise up, fear not, Sisi must go”

Ali first began posting his videos on September 2. His latest videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and have turned him into a public figure in his homeland.

In his most recent appearance, a video that was published as protests were gaining momentum, Ali encouraged people to stand strong and continue demanding their rights.

“God is great … enough already, I want to come back to Egypt. I miss Egypt and my people. May God strengthen your resolve,” he said.

