New ‘Ms Monopoly’ game sees women make more money than men

In the latest update of the classic board game Monopoly unveiled Tuesday, the trademark real estate tycoon has been replaced by his socially-minded niece: an advocate who invests in female entrepreneurs.

In Ms Monopoly, players collect inventions made by women, such as Wi-Fi and solar heating.

Female players start out with more money than males and receive $240 each time they pass “go,” more than the $200 that goes to males.

That’s an inversion on real life, where women make only 81% of what men do, according to the US Department of Labor.

The game box shows a bright-eyed Ms Monopoly carrying a coffee cup and announces itself as “the first game where women make more than men”.

The pay disparity “is a fun spin in the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men,” Hasbro said in a news release. “However, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too.”

The game will be available from mid-September in the US as well as in a range of other countries, including France, Germany, Canada, Australia and Malaysia.

Earlier riffs on Monopoly have been based on Star Wars and Game of Thrones, as well as a “Monopoly for Millennials” version and a “Cheater’s” version.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.