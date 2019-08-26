Suspected Israeli strikes hit pro-Syria Palestinian group in Lebanon

A pro-Syrian Palestinian group on Monday accused Israel of carrying out a drone attack on one of its positions in Lebanon, hours after Hezbollah claimed it was targeted by a similar Israeli strike.

A spokesperson for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC), which has close ties with Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah and Syria’s government, said the strike caused only limited material damage.

“It was an Israeli strike with a drone,” said spokesperson Anwar Raja.

There were no casualties, he said, as “the position targeted had been evacuated” before the alleged strike.

Lebanon’s state National News Agency said “three hostile strikes” after midnight hit near the eastern town of Qusaya “where the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command has military posts”.

“They responded [with] a barrage of anti-aircraft fire,” it said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Qusaya is only about five kilometres from the Syrian border.

The PFLP-GC has positions in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley as well as in Al-Naaemeh just south of Beirut.

In July 2015, a security official said a blast at a PFLP-GC base in Qusaya wounded seven people, while the Palestinian group blamed it on an Israeli strike.

Raja said the latest attack was Israel “saying that it is able to strike the axis of the resistance wherever it wants” referring to anti-Israeli forces like Hezbollah and its ally Iran.

He also denounced the strikes as “provocation” after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday threatened Israel over what he described as a targeted “drone attack” on his group’s stronghold in the south of Beirut.

“The time when Israeli aircraft come and bombard parts of Lebanon is over,” said Nasrallah.

“I say to the Israeli army along the border, from tonight be ready and wait for us. What happened yesterday will not pass.”

Hezbollah, considered a terrorist organisation by Israel and the United States, is a major political actor in Lebanon and also a key backer of the government in war-torn Syria.

The latest incident also came after Israel on Saturday launched strikes in neighbouring Syria to prevent what it said was an Iranian attack on the Jewish state.

Nasrallah said the strike in Syria killed two Hezbollah members.

Israel did not confirm the alleged “drone attack” on Hezbollah’s stronghold.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.