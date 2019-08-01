Man finds ‘frozen baby’ in dead mom’s freezer

A 37-year-old man from south St Louis in the US state of Missouri was reportedly shocked to find the frozen remains of a baby wrapped in a pink fleece blanket in his mother’s freezer this past weekend.

Adam Smith recently moved in with his mother to help her after she was diagnosed with cancer. She sadly passed away last week.

After her death, he went through her stuff in search of what he could take with him when he remembered the box that was always in the freezer. He opened it thinking it was a wedding cake top – as he had been told by his mother – or money.

He told KSDK in an interview: “I’m 37 years old, it has been in the freezer for 37 years. I was always told it was a wedding cake top. I pulled it out and I set it directly on the table. I took a knife and cut through the plastic and opened it up. It turns out that it was a baby. It still had skin, hair and everything. It was mummified. After that I just freaked out, I put it back in the box and I called the police.

“I’ve asked her several times and she always blew me off. My mom has always been so secretive about things [throughout] her life. I assume it’s my sister. It’s been in the box in the freezer for this long. Finding this, I’m more confused, angry, and I just want to find closure. I want to know more answers.”

In another interview with KMOV, Smith questioned how his mother would let him eat food from the same freezer that she kept a dead baby – possibly his sister.

“Who does this? Who keeps their own child in a box for this long and never talks about it? This box has been in every freezer in every home that we have [lived] in my entire life.”

Police were reportedly investigating the suspicious death of a baby.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.