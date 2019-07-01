WATCH: Hong Kong protesters seize parliament chambers

Hong Kong protesters have seized parliament chambers. In what can be seen as a mob breaching security, hundreds of protesters, who have been reported to have spray-painted the chambers – breached the glass doors to make their way into the chambers on Monday.

BREAKING: Hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong have stormed their way into the legislative council building as riot police retreat. https://t.co/YyYU3az9zO — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) July 1, 2019

Inside the legislative council, dozens of protesters are seen making their way through the chambers wielding umbrellas, in what has been described as defacing the city’s legislative council building.

The Hong Kong Free Press reports that protesters spray-painted the walls with graffiti requesting that the chief executive Carrie Lam step down. They claim the government has left them no choice but to revolt and oppose Chinese colonialism. Pictures of legislative council members Andrew Leung and Rita Fan have been defaced by the disgruntled protesters.

after breaking in, pro democracy protesters in Hong Kong have defaced the symbol of China’s control in the state’s government chambers… & used the flag of the former UK colony to represent their concerns… in a very unusual case of appropriation… pic.twitter.com/jzPZMKMMP2 — tristam sparks (@tristamsparks) July 1, 2019

The people of Hong Kong literally broke into the legislative council chambers and wrote graffiti everywhere, yet it has not been disrupted by the police force. So much respect to them for that. Hemedti you should take some notes. #HongKongProtests #IAmTheSudanRevolution — Israa ~ إسراء (@TheBlackIsraa) July 1, 2019

