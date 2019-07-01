World 1.7.2019 04:41 pm

WATCH: Hong Kong protesters seize parliament chambers

Gopolang Moloko, AFP
Protesters break into the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019, on the 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. - Anti-government protesters stormed Hong Kong's parliament building late on July 1 after successfully smashing their way through reinforced glass windows and prizing open metal shutters that were blocking their way. (Photo by VIVEK PRAKASH / AFP)

In pictures: Hundreds of protesters break down doors in forced entry into legislative chambers.

Hong Kong protesters have seized parliament chambers. In what can be seen as a mob breaching security, hundreds of protesters, who have been reported to have spray-painted the chambers – breached the glass doors to make their way into the chambers on Monday.

Inside the legislative council, dozens of protesters are seen making their way through the chambers wielding umbrellas, in what has been described as defacing the city’s legislative council building.

The Hong Kong Free Press reports that protesters spray-painted the walls with graffiti requesting that the chief executive Carrie Lam step down. They claim the government has left them no choice but to revolt and oppose Chinese colonialism. Pictures of legislative council members Andrew Leung and Rita Fan have been defaced by the disgruntled protesters.

