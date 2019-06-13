World 13.6.2019 09:58 am

US Navy says received distress calls from two ships in Gulf of Oman

AFP
Image: iStock

Image: iStock

Naval forces are reportedly in the area and are rendering assistance.

The US Fifth Fleet said on Thursday that its vessels in the Middle East had received distress calls from two tankers reportedly under attack in the Gulf of Oman.

“We are aware of the reported attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman,” said a statement from the Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain.

“US naval forces in the region received two separate distress calls at 6.12am. local time and a second one at 7am,” the statement said.

“US Navy ships are in the area and are rendering assistance.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How the mighty SA Navy has fallen 10.12.2018
Zuma extends navy deployment to prevent piracy 3.4.2017
Russian navy to support France 17.11.2015




today in print

Read Today's edition