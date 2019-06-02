World 2.6.2019 04:14 pm

Pope ‘asks forgiveness’ over Catholic Church discrimination of Roma

AFP
Pope Francis. AFP/Vincenzo PINTO

Francis made the comment during a meeting with Roma people at the last event of his three day trip to Romania, saying his heart was made heavy by the meeting.

Pope Francis on Sunday asked the Roma people for “forgiveness” for discrimination committed by the Roman Catholic Church against them after meeting with members of the community in Romania.

“I ask forgiveness in the name of the Church…  for the times when in the course of history we have discriminated against, mistreated or mistrusted” the Roma people, the pope said in a speech to the Roma community in the central Romanian town of Blaj.

