Pope ‘asks forgiveness’ over Catholic Church discrimination of Roma

Pope Francis on Sunday asked the Roma people for “forgiveness” for discrimination committed by the Roman Catholic Church against them after meeting with members of the community in Romania.

“I ask forgiveness in the name of the Church… for the times when in the course of history we have discriminated against, mistreated or mistrusted” the Roma people, the pope said in a speech to the Roma community in the central Romanian town of Blaj.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.