Criminal probe launched into Budapest boat tragedy

Hungarian police said on Thursday they have launched a criminal investigation into one of the country’s worst boat accidents that left seven South Korean tourists dead and 21 others missing.

The “Mermaid” sightseeing boat sank late Wednesday on the Danube river in the heart of Budapest after colliding with a larger vessel in pouring rain.

“A criminal investigation has been launched. Police are investigating at the scene,” police colonel Adrian Pal told a news conference.

Police showed security camera footage from a bridge that showed the two boats colliding.

“It sank within seven seconds,” Pal said of the Mermaid.

Heavy rain in the past few weeks has left the Danube swollen, and the current stronger than usual.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.