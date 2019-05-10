World 10.5.2019 07:12 am

White House says talks with China to continue on Friday

President Donald Trump loves to flag his expertise on a multitude of topics -- even if his statements are then often said to have been inaccurate or untrue. AFP/File/NICHOLAS KAMM

Crucial trade negotiations with China will continue on Friday, the White House said late Thursday, about 90 minutes before steep new tariffs were set to take effect on Chinese goods.

President Donald Trump met with the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin following the first meeting with the Chinese delegation and the sides “agreed to continue discussions tomorrow morning at USTR,” the White House said in a statement.

Lighthizer and Mnuchin also “had a working dinner with Vice Premier Liu He” who is leading the Chinese delegation, it said.

