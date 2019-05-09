World 9.5.2019 06:59 am

Typo on Aussie $50 brings blushes for central bank

AFP
This photo illustration shows the detail in Australia's state-of-the-art new 50 dollar banknote in Sydney on May 9, 2019, with a spelling mistake in the microprint of a speech by Australia's first woman parliamentarian Edith Cowan. - The yellow and green note came into circulation last October, but it took seven months for the public to notice

This photo illustration shows the detail in Australia's state-of-the-art new 50 dollar banknote in Sydney on May 9, 2019, with a spelling mistake in the microprint of a speech by Australia's first woman parliamentarian Edith Cowan. - The yellow and green note came into circulation last October, but it took seven months for the public to notice "responsibility" was repeatedly misspelt in the text of Cowen's maiden speech to Australia's parliament in July 1921. (AFP)

The note used advanced tech, but clearly not a spellchecker.

Red-faced bank bosses in Australia admitted to an embarrassing error Thursday, revealing their state-of-the-art $50 (R500) note had a typo.

The yellow and green note, which is worth around US$35, came into circulation last October. It has multiple security features — including microprint of a speech by Australia’s first female parliamentarian, Edith Cowan.

But the technology seemingly did not include a spellchecker.

It took seven months for the public to notice “responsibility” was repeatedly misspelt in the text of Cowan’s 1921 maiden speech.

“I stand here today in the unique position of being the first woman in an Australian parliament. It is a great responsibilty,” the text reads, missing an “i”.

This photo illustration shows the detail in Australia’s state-of-the-art new 50 dollar banknote in Sydney on May 9, 2019, with a spelling mistake in the microprint of a speech by Australia’s first woman parliamentarian Edith Cowan. – The yellow and green note came into circulation last October, but it took seven months for the public to notice “responsibility” was repeatedly misspelt in the text of Cowen’s maiden speech to Australia’s parliament in July 1921. (AFP)

The script is barely legible to the naked eye and the Reserve Bank of Australia may have got away with it, were it not for one eagle-eyed radio listener.

But there are no plans to pull the notes from circulation.

“The Reserve Bank of Australia is aware of it and the spelling will be corrected at the next print run,” said a bank spokesperson.

Edith Cowan played a crucial role in winning the vote for women in Western Australia and at the age of 60 entered parliament. There she was instrumental in opening the legal and other professions to women.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Australia’s cyclone Veronica causes BHP to cut iron ore output by 6-8 million tonnes 2.4.2019
‘Like we never left’ – Smith and Warner back in Aussie cricket fold 17.3.2019
Ashes urn set for rare Australia visit 13.3.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition