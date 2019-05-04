WATCH: Snake trainer ‘feared dead’ after being throttled by snake during live show

A circus performer was reportedly feared dead after being throttled, or even strangled, by a snake during a show in Russia.

A video circulating on social media shows the man performing with the python or boa constrictor, as reported by other publications, when it slips and finds itself on the floor.

He goes after it, takes it and wraps it around his neck, then continues confidently with his act, as the audience watches in awe.

However, they don’t realise he is being throttled by the snake as he falls to the ground, and they clap for him.

He signals with his hand that the snake is strangling him and his colleagues come to his rescue, though some publications reported that he died because of the incident.

Police in the region, however, said the incident had not been reported.

“It never happened with us. We deny this fact,” they told The Daily Mail.

Watch the video below:

