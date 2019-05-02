World 2.5.2019 10:36 am

Catholics in Sri Lanka cancel Sunday mass over new bomb fears

AFP
Sri Lankan security personnel walk past dead bodies covered with blankets amid blast debris at St. Anthony's Shrine following an explosion in the church in Kochchikade in Colombo on April 21 (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic Church received information of two possible attacks against churches, and has called off mass on May 5.

Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic Church said it had cancelled plans to resume Sunday services because of fears of fresh bomb attacks.

A spokesperson for Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said on Thursday the Church received “specific information of two possible attacks against churches,” and it was decided to call off the May 5 mass.

“On the advice of the security forces, we have decided not to have Sunday masses in any of the churches,” the spokesperson told AFP.

The Church had planned to resume public services for the first time since the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 257 people.

