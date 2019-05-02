Catholics in Sri Lanka cancel Sunday mass over new bomb fears

Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic Church said it had cancelled plans to resume Sunday services because of fears of fresh bomb attacks.

A spokesperson for Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said on Thursday the Church received “specific information of two possible attacks against churches,” and it was decided to call off the May 5 mass.

“On the advice of the security forces, we have decided not to have Sunday masses in any of the churches,” the spokesperson told AFP.

The Church had planned to resume public services for the first time since the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 257 people.

