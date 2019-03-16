 
World 16.3.2019 12:46 pm

WATCH: Minister who blamed Muslims for mosque attack gets egged

Warren Robertson
Credit: Youtube

Credit: Youtube

The politician responds by punching the teenager who did it.

A far-right Australian senator who blamed the New Zealand terror attack on Muslim immigration just minutes after the killings occurred has now punched a 17-year-old boy after the teenager egged him at an event in Melbourne.

Video footage recorded at the event shows Fraser Anning, an independent Queensland senator, halfway through a press conference when the teenager, holding his phone to get good footage, calmly walks up and cracks an egg over his head. The senator then responds by punching the 17-year-old who seems entirely unphased by the assault, but is then tackled to the ground by Anning’s supporters and held in a chokehold.

And from a different angle…

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
We ‘stand in solidarity’ with Muslim community following Mosque attack – SA Jewish Board 15.3.2019
Australian senator called ‘human garbage’ after ‘disgusting’ statement on Mosque attack 15.3.2019
‘Inshallah, you’re in paradise’ – Sonny Bill gives tearful attacks tribute 15.3.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.