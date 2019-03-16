WATCH: Minister who blamed Muslims for mosque attack gets egged

A far-right Australian senator who blamed the New Zealand terror attack on Muslim immigration just minutes after the killings occurred has now punched a 17-year-old boy after the teenager egged him at an event in Melbourne.

Video footage recorded at the event shows Fraser Anning, an independent Queensland senator, halfway through a press conference when the teenager, holding his phone to get good footage, calmly walks up and cracks an egg over his head. The senator then responds by punching the 17-year-old who seems entirely unphased by the assault, but is then tackled to the ground by Anning’s supporters and held in a chokehold.

WATCH: This is the moment Senator Fraser Anning was egged by a teenage boy during a press conference in Melbourne. #9News pic.twitter.com/oePwz3pPH2 — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) March 16, 2019

Australian Senator Fraser Anning, who blamed Friday's attack on immigration and "Muslim fanatics," hits a 17-year-old boy who egged him pic.twitter.com/CIqnQpWYtE — BNO News (@BNONews) March 16, 2019

