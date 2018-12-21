; Basketball-playing otter gets put down – The Citizen
 
Eish! 21.12.2018 02:13 pm

Basketball-playing otter gets put down

AFP

A video showing him play hoops went viral, earning more than 1.7 million views on the Oregon Zoo’s YouTube channel.

A sea otter named Eddie who became an Internet sensation by learning to play basketball was put down Thursday due to old age, the Oregon Zoo said.

“At nearly 21, Eddie was considered one of the oldest – and most talented –  sea otters on the planet,” the zoo said. Male sea otters rarely live past 15, it added.

Eddie was rescued as a pup in 1998 off the coast of California and came to Oregon Zoo in 2000 when  appeared unlikely he would survive in the wild.

After developing arthritis in his elbows, Eddie was trained in 2012 to dunk a toy basket ball as physical therapy.

A video showing him play hoops went viral, earning more than 1.7 million views on the zoo’s YouTube channel in 2013 and making Eddie one of the most famous animals on the Internet, the zoo said.

Eddie was euthanized Thursday following a decline in health due to age, the zoo said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sandton set for EcoMobility sporting weekend 14.10.2015
Nigeria crowned 2015 AfroBasket champions 31.8.2015
NBA stars gather for first game in Africa 31.7.2015

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.