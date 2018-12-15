; Belgium accident linked to ‘yellow vests’ protest – The Citizen
 
World 15.12.2018 03:21 pm

Belgium accident linked to ‘yellow vests’ protest

AFP
The protests stem from frustration, especially in non-urban areas, about spiralling fuel taxes and declining spending power.

“Yellow vest” demonstrators began gathering on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Saturday morning for a fifth weekend of protests in defiance of calls by the French government to stay home.

A driver died in Belgium near the border with France on Friday evening after hitting a truck which had slowed down due to a blockade by “yellow vest” protesters, a local government official said.

The death takes to seven the number of people who have died in incidents linked to the anti-government protests in France which began on November 17 over rising petrol and diesel costs.

Most of the deaths have been in accidents at blockades or barriers set up by protesters on roundabouts or on roads leading to motorways.

On December 1, an 80-year-old woman was fatally injured by a tear-gas grenade fired by police in Marseille.

The accident on Friday night happened in the Erquelinnes area of Belgium at a junction between the N40 and N54 roads “after a slowdown in France caused by the ‘yellow vests’,” the local government office in northern France said.

