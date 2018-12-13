 
China investigates second Canadian over ‘harming’ national security

Undated portrait picture released on December 11, 2018 in Washington by the International Crisis Group of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig.

Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat, was detained by Chinese state security on Monday in Beijing.

A second Canadian who had gone missing in China is under investigation on suspicion of “engaging in activities that harm China’s national security”, state media reported Thursday.

Michael Spavor was “being investigated” by the Dandong city branch of China’s ministry of state security and the probe started on December 10, according to a government news agency in northeastern Liaoning province.

Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat, was detained by Chinese state security on Monday in Beijing, according to his employer, the International Crisis Group think tank.

Kovrig too is suspected of “engaging in activities” that endanger China’s national security, according to a report Wednesday by Beijing News, a local newspaper.

The reported investigations of two Canadian nationals come more than a week after Ottawa infuriated Beijing by arresting Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, at Washington’s request.

Meng was released on Can$10 million (US$7.5 million) bail by a court in Vancouver on Tuesday.

