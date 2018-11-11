 
menu
World 11.11.2018 01:53 pm

Police stop protesters approaching Trump motorcade in Paris

AFP
US President Donald Trump waves as he leaves after attending a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on November 11, 2018 as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

US President Donald Trump waves as he leaves after attending a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on November 11, 2018 as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

One of the protesters, with slogans written on her body, got within metres of the rear of the motorcade after jumping over a barricade.

French police stopped two topless protesters who approached the motorcade of US President Donald Trump as he made his way up the Champs-Elysees to a ceremony in Paris marking 100 years since the end of World War I.

One of the protesters, with slogans written on her body, got within metres of the rear of the motorcade after jumping over a barricade.

She was grabbed by a police officer, while a second woman could be seen being hauled away by security services on the edge of the famous avenue, live television pictures showed.

Inna Shevchenko, one of the leaders of radical feminist group Femen, appeared to claim responsibility for the protest on Twitter.

“FEMEN activists ‘welcomed’ the cortege of @realDonaldTrump twice on his way to Arc de Triumph,” she wrote.

The motorcade briefly paused due to the breach of security before continuing towards the Arc de Triomphe where commemorations for the Armistice are being held with around 70 world leaders.

Three Femen protesters had demonstrated at the Arc De Triomphe on Saturday morning to denounce “war criminals” among the guests at the commemorations in Paris which include leaders from Europe and Africa.

“Welcome war criminals” was written on one of their placards which they held up, while “Fake peacemakers” and “Real dictators” had been daubed on their bodies.

“Most of them are dictators who don’t respect human rights,” said 24-year-old protester Tara Lacroix, who was detained by police along with the two others.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fox News backs CNN in case against Trump’s administration 15.11.2018
Trump slams Macron’s ‘insulting’ EU army proposals 10.11.2018
Trevor Noah rips into Trump over confrontational presser 8.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.