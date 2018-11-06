British model freezes her sperm in order to father her own child post-transition

Britain’s Next Top Model’s first transgender contestant made headlines after revealing she had her sperm frozen before transitioning into a woman so that she can have children that are biologically hers when she is ready to start a family.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, she told the publication that she was born a boy and her parents named her Aaron.

Talulah says she spent most of her childhood feeling “lonely and confused” until she was diagnosed with gender dysmorphia in 2014 and underwent treatment to transition into a woman, which included hormone therapy.

Before her transition surgery, Talulah paid £800 to have her sperm frozen so she can have children that are biologically hers.

“Ideally, I want to be settled in a relationship but I’ve proved that I can do all this on my own so there’d be nothing stopping me bringing up a child on my own. My mum brought me up on her own so I’m sure I’ll do just fine. I was born to be a strong, independent woman – and a mother,” said the 23-year-old.

No word on how far she is on her plans to start a family but the model, who first appeared on Britain’s Next Top Model in 2015, has since been working as a model and activist in the UK.

