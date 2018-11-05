Dog accidentally shoots owner during hunting trip

Sonny Gilligan was recovering in hospital following a bizarre accident during one of his recent hunting trips. The 74-year-old man from Mexico was shot by his dog in an accident his son said could have killed him.

“He was done, he would’ve died. I can’t say enough about the Sheriff’s deputies, because without them my dad was dead,” his son Mark Gilligan told news website KRQE.

Mark said his dad always took his three dogs hunting for jackrabbits, which he later fed the dogs as a treat.

“He spoils his dogs, you know. He calls them his boys. He’s very fond of his animals,” added Mark.

The accident happened after he left his rifle in the back seat and one of the dogs’ paw got caught in the trigger. The bullet reportedly went through the seat and Sonny was shot in the back.

The hunter had reportedly been moved out of intensive care.

Even though Sonny was still in hospital, his main concern was reportedly to get his dogs out of the county shelter they were placed in after the incident.

His son further told the website that his father had “forgiven” his dog following the shooting incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.