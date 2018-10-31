 
menu
Technology 31.10.2018 01:02 pm

Red Dead Redemption 2 smashes entertainment opening weekend records

Citizen Reporter
Number one with a bullet: Red Dead Redemption 2 has had the highest earning opening weekend in entertainment history

Number one with a bullet: Red Dead Redemption 2 has had the highest earning opening weekend in entertainment history

Rockstar Games’s open-world wild west game rakes in $725 million in just three days.

Proof if any further was needed that video games are serious business, Red Dead Redemption 2, the new open-world wild west adventure from Rockstar Games has broken the opening weekend earnings record for all entertainment media.

Released last week Friday, Red Dead Redemption pulled in $725 million dollars in just three days.

As impressive as Red Dead Redemption 2’s opening weekend was, it is only the second-highest grossing entertainment launch of all time. That top honour is still held by the game Rockstar’s released in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V, which achieved over $1 billion in retail sell-through in three days. However, since GTA V was released on a Tuesday, Red Dead Redemption 2 still holds the record for highest weekend earner.

“Rockstar Games is proud to announce that the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2 has achieved the single-biggest opening weekend in the history of entertainment,” Rockstar Games said in a statement.

The statement goes on to list a series list of benchmarks set by the game, which include:

  • Biggest opening weekend in retail sell-through across all entertainment releases;
  • Second biggest launch (three days) in retail sell-through across all entertainment releases;
  • Biggest entertainment launch of 2018;
  • Most pre-ordered full game ever on PlayStation Network;
  • Biggest day one full game sales ever on PlayStation Network;
  • Biggest first three days full game sales ever on PlayStation Network.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is set in the dying days of the outlaw age of the wild west and it follows Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Call Of Cthulhu review – We all go a little mad sometimes 14.11.2018
Red Dead Redemption 2 review – A wild west epic 7.11.2018
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review – Big dog in the house 31.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.