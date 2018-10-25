This girl believes she’s white, calls blacks monkeys and loves the KKK

An online promo for an upcoming episode of popular television show Dr. Phil has sent the internet into a tailspin.

A 16-year-old African-American girl was taken to the show by her mother because the mom is distressed by what she has dubbed “a very out-of-control identity crisis”.

According to the show’s official website, “Treasure is 16 years old, African-American, and says she aligns herself with a certain group of people who are ‘perfect’ just like her. And that group, she says, are Caucasians.”

Among her role models are the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump because, in her opinion, white people don’t have any problems whatsoever.

Her mother Monique told Dr. Phil that Treasure began identifying as Caucasian when she was a small child and that she had no idea why her daughter holds racist views against other African-Americans.

Monique detailed how, as a small child, Treasure would mutilate her black dolls and make them the “slaves” of her white dolls.

Her mother and brother Kendal admit to being embarrassed by her views, which she often expresses in public.

Among her beliefs are ideas like “black people are dirty, ghetto and dangerous” and that white people are inherently better than them. She even refers to black people as “monkeys” and “gorillas” at one point.

She is an avid supporter of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) – a notoriously racist American group that supports the advancement of white supremacist ideals.

Treasure has been compared to the likes of Rachel Dolezal and Martina Big, the controversial German model who has undergone various cosmetic procedures to turn herself black.

Dolezal, Big and Treasure belong to an emerging group of people who identify as transracial and believe they were born in the wrong skin.

The concept of transraciality was even covered in an episode of the Emmy award-winning show Atlanta. The following clip is from the scene in which rapper Paperboi (played by Brian Tyree Henry) appears on a news show alongside a character who believes he is a white man born in a black man’s body.

Treasure has elicited a number of reactions, many of which are negative but there are those who are genuinely concerned for her wellbeing.

