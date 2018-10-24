 
menu
World 24.10.2018 10:07 am

102-year-old charged with indecent assault

AFP

The man stands accused of aggravated indecent assault against a 92-year-old woman at an old people’s home in Sydney.

A 102-year-old man has been charged with aggravated indecent assault against a 92-year-old woman at an old people’s home in Sydney, police said Wednesday.

The unnamed man will appear in court next month, police said, after he was accused of assaulting the fellow resident at a care facility in the city’s eastern suburbs.

Police declined to give details of the alleged crime, but said the incident took place around lunchtime on Tuesday and was reported to police.

Officers arrived on the scene, not far from Bondi Beach, and took the man into custody. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in jail.

He was however granted bail pending a court appearance on November 20.

A handful of centenarians have faced trial for crimes committed earlier in their lives, but being charged with a current offense over the age of 100 is rare.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bowlers star as Proteas win 10-over shootout against Aussies 17.11.2018
Don’t stop being aggressive, Faf urges the Aussies 16.11.2018
Record-breaking Faf and Miller set up Proteas series win 11.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.