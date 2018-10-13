 
World 13.10.2018 01:33 pm

Pope defrocks two Chilean bishops for sex abuse of minors

AFP
Chile's President Sebastian Pinera (L) and his wife Cecilia Morel exchange gifts with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican on October 13, 2018. (Photo by Alessandro BIANCHI / POOL / AFP)

The Vatican says that the decision to expel the two priests cannot be appealed.

Pope Francis has defrocked two Chilean bishops for the alleged sexual abuse of minors, the Vatican said in a statement on Saturday

The announcement came after a meeting between the pontiff and the president of Chile.

The decision to expel former archbishop Francisco Jose Cox Huneeus and former bishop Marco Antonio Ordenes Fernandez, the latest heads to roll in a country hit hard by the cleric abuse scandal, could not be appealed, it said.

