Pope defrocks two Chilean bishops for sex abuse of minors

Pope Francis has defrocked two Chilean bishops for the alleged sexual abuse of minors, the Vatican said in a statement on Saturday

The announcement came after a meeting between the pontiff and the president of Chile.

The decision to expel former archbishop Francisco Jose Cox Huneeus and former bishop Marco Antonio Ordenes Fernandez, the latest heads to roll in a country hit hard by the cleric abuse scandal, could not be appealed, it said.

